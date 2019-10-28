Robert W. Baird Reiterates “$76.00” Price Target for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GILD. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gilead Sciences from an outperform rating to a top pick rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.27.

GILD stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.73. 7,854,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,659,807. The stock has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $72.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $313,670.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,519.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,191.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,062,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,895,339,000 after purchasing an additional 715,569 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,975,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,552,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418,193 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,187,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,161,204,000 after purchasing an additional 347,443 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,740,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,109,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $818,120,000 after purchasing an additional 90,251 shares during the period. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

