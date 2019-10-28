Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 38,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Target by 4.6% during the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Target by 2.8% during the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 13.9% during the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 2.0% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $413,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 8,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $878,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,478 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,363. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Target from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

NYSE TGT opened at $109.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.16. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $114.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $18.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

