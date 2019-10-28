Rocky Mountain Dealerships (RME) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships (TSE:RME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$194.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$311.86 million.

TSE:RME opened at C$6.80 on Monday. Rocky Mountain Dealerships has a 1 year low of C$6.50 and a 1 year high of C$10.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.53 million and a PE ratio of 13.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. Rocky Mountain Dealerships’s payout ratio is presently 96.08%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RME shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$11.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Rocky Mountain Dealerships

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment primarily in Canada and the United States. The company primarily provides utility tractors, harvesters, sprayers, articulated 4 wheel-drive tractors, skid steer loaders, excavators, wheel loaders, graders, and equipment for maintaining barns and feedlots.

