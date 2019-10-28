Rogers (ROG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Rogers has set its Q3 2019 guidance at $1.30-1.45 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $1.30-1.45 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.90 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rogers to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rogers alerts:

Shares of ROG opened at $150.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.73. Rogers has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $206.43.

ROG has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.75.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.