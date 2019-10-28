Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 355.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Roku by 221.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 63,429 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,013,000. Atika Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 12.8% in the second quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 14.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,259,000 after acquiring an additional 38,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROKU. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $134.00 target price on shares of Roku and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Roku from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Roku from $79.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Vertical Group upgraded shares of Roku from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.19.

Roku stock opened at $133.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,671.75 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.76. Roku Inc has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.36 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $2,926,660.00. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $3,613,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,419 shares of company stock worth $24,780,726 in the last 90 days. 22.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.