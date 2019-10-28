Roth Capital Reiterates “$21.00” Price Target for MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL)

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) received a $21.00 target price from stock analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MXL. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

MXL stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.59. The stock had a trading volume of 16,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,120. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. MaxLinear has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.98.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.04 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $235,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,677 shares in the company, valued at $464,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Connie H. Kwong sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $51,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,889.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 45,175 shares of company stock worth $998,488 and have sold 136,732 shares worth $2,905,007. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,233,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,438 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth about $6,586,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1,909.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 270,868 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the second quarter worth about $2,782,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 309.9% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 108,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

