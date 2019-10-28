Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) a $91.00 Price Target

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) has been given a $91.00 target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AJG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $107.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.87. 43,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,805. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.27. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $68.19 and a 12 month high of $92.74.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 18,000 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $1,625,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,669.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $204,390.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,274.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,432,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895,732 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,113,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,053 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3,883.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 807,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,717,000 after purchasing an additional 787,091 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,557,000 after purchasing an additional 516,562 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,381,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,021,000 after purchasing an additional 284,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

