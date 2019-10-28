Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 170 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 192.64 ($2.52).

Get Barclays alerts:

LON BARC opened at GBX 170.40 ($2.23) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.53. Barclays has a 52-week low of GBX 131.04 ($1.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 181 ($2.37). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 151.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 153.56.

In other Barclays news, insider Nigel Higgins bought 10,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £15,440.76 ($20,176.09).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.