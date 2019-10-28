Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) a $30.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 target price on TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded TechnipFMC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded TechnipFMC from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $27.40 to $29.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.23.

FTI traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.93. 6,170,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,939,440. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $28.57.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 16.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 10.3% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 91,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 3.3% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 2.9% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 13.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 19.1% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 276,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

