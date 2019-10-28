Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Price Target to $13.00

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

MTL has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Mechel PAO in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Mechel PAO in a research note on Friday, August 16th. CIBC raised shares of Mechel PAO from a neutral rating to an outperformer rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Mechel PAO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Mechel PAO in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Shares of MTL opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.96. Mechel PAO has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $2.97.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mechel PAO by 64.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 774,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 304,735 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mechel PAO by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,150,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mechel PAO by 50.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates, as well as offers sea, rail, and motor transportation logistics services to third parties.

