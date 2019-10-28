Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 45.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $243,997.00. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 895,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,655,751.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 24,880 shares of company stock valued at $338,088 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

MNR stock opened at $14.67 on Monday. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.25). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $39.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.91 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is 78.16%.

MNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 target price on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

