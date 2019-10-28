Royal Bank of Canada Has $499,000 Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,940 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,859,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,896,000 after buying an additional 12,311 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,497,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 434,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 413,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after buying an additional 178,900 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,117,000. Institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on STNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research set a $38.00 target price on Scorpio Tankers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $40.00 target price on Scorpio Tankers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

STNG stock opened at $33.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.88 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 16.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.