Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates $10.00 Price Target for Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price target on Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PTEN. BidaskClub downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.19.

NASDAQ PTEN traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.90. 247,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,147,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 1.52. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $17.42.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $598.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.66 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 19.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.06%.

In related news, Director Janeen S. Judah sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $45,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,558.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis W. Huff acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,561.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 173.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,559.1% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 6,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

