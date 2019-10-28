Royal Bank of Canada Trims Holdings in ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET (BMV:EPHE)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET (BMV:EPHE) by 46.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,225 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET by 417.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.79. ISHARES TR/MSCI PHILIPPINES ET has a 1-year low of $630.82 and a 1-year high of $771.00.

