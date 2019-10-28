Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,499 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,864,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,502,000 after buying an additional 1,742,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 27,565.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,680,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,442,000 after buying an additional 1,674,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in JinkoSolar by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 978,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 26,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in JinkoSolar by 194.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 934,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 616,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in JinkoSolar by 2,188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,052,000 after purchasing an additional 839,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

JKS stock opened at $14.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $24.84. The company has a market cap of $671.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on JKS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

