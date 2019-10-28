Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Royal Caribbean Cruises to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RCL opened at $111.85 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $89.48 and a 52-week high of $131.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.75.

The firm also recently declared a 0.70000 dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.46, for a total value of $2,169,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 905,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,226,907.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total value of $1,138,573.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,149.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,518 shares of company stock worth $7,520,974. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.10.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

