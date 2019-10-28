RPG Investment Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 56,600 AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 56,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,660,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,868 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 493.2% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,617,000 after purchasing an additional 630,123 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1,584.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 490,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,786,000 after purchasing an additional 461,002 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 111.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 738,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,953,000 after purchasing an additional 389,252 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 9.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,769,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,087,000 after purchasing an additional 245,394 shares during the period. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ABC shares. ValuEngine raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 7,800 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total value of $662,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $1,253,851.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,892,751.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,506 shares of company stock valued at $9,412,050 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.39. 394,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,065. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $94.75.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $45.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.15 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.