RPG Investment Advisory LLC Buys 800 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,609 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.4% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,663 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 957,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $72,837,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 996.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,287,530 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,922,000 after buying an additional 13,893,238 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.06. 728,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,836,698. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $96.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.11.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.74%.

In other news, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 10,398 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $779,953.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $103,992.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at $97,518.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,985 shares of company stock worth $892,245. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. TheStreet upgraded QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

