RPG Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) by 21.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3,065.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDIV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,469. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $33.31.

Featured Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.