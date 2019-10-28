RPG Investment Advisory LLC Has $36,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Comcast by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,208,145 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $248,109,000 after acquiring an additional 423,687 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Comcast by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 48,307 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,222.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,023.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.44. 1,070,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,283,806. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average of $43.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. Comcast’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price target on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price target on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra set a $50.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

