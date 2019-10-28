RPG Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paypal in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Paypal by 55.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Paypal by 125.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Paypal by 34.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 499,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 127,336 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Paypal by 81.6% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.59. The stock had a trading volume of 682,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,431,289. The company has a market capitalization of $123.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $75.47 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.57.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total value of $3,326,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,074 shares in the company, valued at $50,675,794.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 7,283 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $780,956.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,345,175.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,307 shares of company stock valued at $10,793,042 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Paypal from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.75.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

