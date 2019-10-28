RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,318 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of RPM International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of RPM International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of RPM International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of RPM International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of RPM International by 3.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 target price on shares of RPM International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. RPM International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $419,515.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,971,123.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Daberko sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $834,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,404.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RPM opened at $71.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.51. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.95 and a 1-year high of $71.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. RPM International had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.14%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

