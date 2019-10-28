RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RTI Surgical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of RTI Surgical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of RTI Surgical in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.13.

NASDAQ RTIX opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.93. RTI Surgical has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $198.05 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.36.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. RTI Surgical had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $82.31 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RTI Surgical will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of RTI Surgical by 1.3% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 5,988,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,452,000 after acquiring an additional 74,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,352,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,751,000 after purchasing an additional 271,851 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,810,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after purchasing an additional 59,796 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 2.9% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 29,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 720,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

