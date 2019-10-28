Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Bought by Adelphi Capital LLP

Adelphi Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 944,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,952 shares during the quarter. Ryanair accounts for about 13.6% of Adelphi Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Adelphi Capital LLP’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $62,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Ryanair by 67.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,063,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,719,000 after purchasing an additional 428,131 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the third quarter valued at $2,024,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 2.1% in the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 73,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the third quarter valued at $75,557,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 11.1% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 30,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ryanair from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

RYAAY traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.61. 6,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.92 and its 200 day moving average is $66.76. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $89.03.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 18.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

