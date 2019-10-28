Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.43.

SBRA traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $23.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,990. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.82. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average is $20.78.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $219.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.17 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond J. Lewis sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $1,245,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $311,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 208,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 94,551 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,854,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,077,000 after acquiring an additional 869,179 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,937,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,529,000 after acquiring an additional 69,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

