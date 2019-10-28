SafeCoin (SAFE) Trading 14.5% Higher Over Last Week

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $29.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.29 or 0.00781810 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00033812 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00165753 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005538 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00072521 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003483 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin's total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

