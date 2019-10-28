SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SANDVIK AB/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

SDVKY stock opened at $17.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR stock. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in SANDVIK AB/ADR were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

