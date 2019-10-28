Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18, RTT News reports. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sanmina updated its Q1 guidance to $0.65-0.75 EPS.

NASDAQ:SANM traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.80. 659,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,296. Sanmina has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.50. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SANM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $28,041.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,815.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

