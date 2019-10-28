Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.67.

A number of analysts have commented on SNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Sanofi from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Sanofi stock opened at $46.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $114.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.13. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 172,904 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.15, for a total value of $48,611,959.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 141.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 292.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

