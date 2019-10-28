SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €125.00 by Baader Bank

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €125.00 ($145.35) target price by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SAP. Morgan Stanley set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €132.00 ($153.49) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Independent Research set a €123.00 ($143.02) target price on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €124.86 ($145.19).

ETR:SAP opened at €119.22 ($138.63) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €110.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €111.23. SAP has a 52-week low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a 52-week high of €125.00 ($145.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $146.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

