Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LLC

Sepio Capital LLC reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 58,034 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.5% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 18,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4.9% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 23,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Bank of America set a $43.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.82.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $167,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,601.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SLB opened at $35.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $53.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.44.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

