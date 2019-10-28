Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.82

Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.82 and last traded at $32.82, with a volume of 9049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.71.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.59.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 33,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 970.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000.

About Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

