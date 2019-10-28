Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 33,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 970.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $32.86. The stock had a trading volume of 27,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,519. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $32.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.59.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

