Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,029 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 24,972,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,788,000 after purchasing an additional 702,848 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,190,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,378,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,681,000 after purchasing an additional 557,736 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,197,000 after acquiring an additional 139,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,489,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $47.55 on Monday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.52.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.3086 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

