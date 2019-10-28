Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 79,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.72. The stock had a trading volume of 355,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,963. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.38. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $55.93.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4855 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

