Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Scor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.50.

OTCMKTS SCRYY opened at $4.14 on Friday. Scor has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

