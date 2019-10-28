Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $108.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SMG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.42.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $98.13 on Friday. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $114.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.28 and a 200-day moving average of $98.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.37. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 51.15%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Randal Coleman sold 65,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $7,308,787.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,025.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 182,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $19,970,841.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 794,810 shares of company stock valued at $86,961,210. Company insiders own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,209,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 615.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,029,000 after purchasing an additional 192,368 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,124,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,100,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,943,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,396,000 after acquiring an additional 121,764 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.