SDL (LON:SDL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $511.16

Shares of SDL plc (LON:SDL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $511.16 and traded as high as $558.00. SDL shares last traded at $528.00, with a volume of 6,320 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SDL. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 775 ($10.13) price objective on shares of SDL in a report on Monday, September 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of SDL in a report on Monday, October 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 512.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 511.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.97 million and a P/E ratio of 28.56.

SDL Company Profile (LON:SDL)

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

