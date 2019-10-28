Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a report issued on Friday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Levin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.98. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3 billion.

Separately, Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Featured Article: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.