Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Sherwin-Williams in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $7.60 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $7.25. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ FY2020 earnings at $24.43 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 50.96%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $575.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.76.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $574.93 on Monday. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $358.17 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $547.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.22. The firm has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

In other news, Director David F. Hodnik sold 501 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.57, for a total value of $261,306.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,903.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,627 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $837,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,810,168. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

