Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $2.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Second Sight Medical Products an industry rank of 43 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Second Sight Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYES traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 263,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,118. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83. Second Sight Medical Products has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Second Sight Medical Products had a negative net margin of 553.01% and a negative return on equity of 248.94%. The company had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Second Sight Medical Products will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Second Sight Medical Products Company Profile

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

