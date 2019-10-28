SENA GROW/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:SVCT) Plans GBX 1.50 Dividend

SENA GROW/PAR VTG FPD 0.01 (LON:SVCT) declared a dividend on Monday, October 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 82.46.

