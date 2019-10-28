Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Has $1.24 Million Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises about 0.5% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 30.2% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 20,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 61,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,008,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $303.28. 17,094,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,438,461. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.43. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $233.76 and a 12 month high of $302.63.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.3836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

