Sentient Coin (SEN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,490.00

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. In the last week, Sentient Coin has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. One Sentient Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. Sentient Coin has a total market capitalization of $817,935.00 and approximately $13,490.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentient Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.13 or 0.00779229 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00033775 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00165952 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005553 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00072520 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003497 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,750,852,136 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,852,137 coins. Sentient Coin’s official website is consensus.ai. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentient Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentient Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.