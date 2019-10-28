Sepio Capital LLC Buys 306 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Sepio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 376.5% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William M. Cook sold 4,080 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.93, for a total transaction of $660,674.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,334.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric D. Ashleman sold 2,922 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $484,321.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,584.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,444 shares of company stock valued at $10,913,471 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IDEX from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

Shares of IEX opened at $158.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.53. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $117.72 and a one year high of $173.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

