Sepio Capital LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Sepio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,438 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000.

MANH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

MANH opened at $76.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $89.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 63.78%. The business had revenue of $162.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $901,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,585,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $297,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,256.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

