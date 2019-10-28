Sepio Capital LLC Has $3.41 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sepio Capital LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,502,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,949,000 after purchasing an additional 279,887 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,354,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,828,000 after purchasing an additional 573,566 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 201.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,642,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16,117.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,435,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395,426 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

NYSE CL opened at $68.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.68. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $76.41. The stock has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.77% and a negative return on equity of 10,821.98%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 57.91%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 33,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $2,486,576.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,693 shares in the company, valued at $5,412,750.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $64,006.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 567,548 shares of company stock valued at $40,703,240. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.