Sepio Capital LLC Purchases 17,988 Shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Sepio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,988 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC owned approximately 0.56% of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,507,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,751,000 after buying an additional 687,686 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,164,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,817,000 after buying an additional 298,525 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,298,000. Natixis purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,627,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 656,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after buying an additional 60,955 shares in the last quarter.

HYEM stock opened at $23.42 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $23.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.39.

