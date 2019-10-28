Servicesource International (SREV) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Servicesource International to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Servicesource International has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Servicesource International had a negative return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $52.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.25 million. On average, analysts expect Servicesource International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Servicesource International stock opened at $1.04 on Monday. Servicesource International has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $86.08 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Moore bought 117,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $100,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,241 shares in the company, valued at $703,687.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SREV. ValuEngine raised Servicesource International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Servicesource International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

