Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given a $84.00 Price Target by Wedbush Analysts

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) received a $84.00 target price from analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

SHAK traded down $2.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.83. 907,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 115.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.08 and its 200 day moving average is $77.71. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $40.67 and a 52 week high of $105.84.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $152.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.77 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 5,125 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $506,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,237 shares in the company, valued at $419,124.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 60,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $6,180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,406 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,286 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 11.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 36,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 4.9% during the second quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

